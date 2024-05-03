Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

