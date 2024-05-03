Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

