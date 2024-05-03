StockNews.com Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSV

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.