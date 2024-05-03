StockNews.com Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDAP

Edap Tms Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $272.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.65. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $77,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.