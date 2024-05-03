StockNews.com Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Hold

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of FTV opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

