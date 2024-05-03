StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 6.2 %
NNVC opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
