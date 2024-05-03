StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

GBR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.