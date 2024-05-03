StockNews.com Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HASI. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

