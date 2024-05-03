StockNews.com Upgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to “Hold”

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

