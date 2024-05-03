StockNews.com Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Hold

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of PK opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,694.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,355,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,319,800 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,893.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 915,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 869,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

