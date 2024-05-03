Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

