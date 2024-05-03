Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $326.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

