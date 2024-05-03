Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $380.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

NYSE:SYK opened at $326.73 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

