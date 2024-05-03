Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 381,034 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,633,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.