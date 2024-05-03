Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.