Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
NYSE SUM opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $44.89.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
