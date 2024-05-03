Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

