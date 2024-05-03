Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Sun Communities stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

