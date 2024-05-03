Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,638,000 after acquiring an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

