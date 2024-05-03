Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$77.18.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

SLF opened at C$71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.71.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9036382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.