Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $800.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $762.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.91. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $114.32 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

