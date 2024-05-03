Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 18.3% After Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $701.05 and last traded at $701.57. 6,457,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,637,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $858.80.

Specifically, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $952.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

