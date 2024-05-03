Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $709.12 and last traded at $724.34. 2,852,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,649,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $738.30.

Specifically, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $952.15 and a 200 day moving average of $577.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.