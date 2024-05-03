Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

SWKS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

