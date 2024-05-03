Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SG

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,555 shares of company stock worth $2,214,389. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.21. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.