Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (SWTZ) to Distribute Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 19th

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Sunday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.