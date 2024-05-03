Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider William M. Boyd III Sells 8,825 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 1.97. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

