Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 141,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,385,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,433,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

