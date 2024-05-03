Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $523.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.46 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

