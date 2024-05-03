Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $523.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.46 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.64 and a 200-day moving average of $537.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

