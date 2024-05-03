Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.