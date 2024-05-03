Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $627.35

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.35 ($7.88) and traded as high as GBX 662 ($8.32). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 655.50 ($8.23), with a volume of 698,517 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.55) to GBX 790 ($9.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,524.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 614.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 627.35.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

