Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $57.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

