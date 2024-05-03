TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,590.00

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,590 ($45.09) and last traded at GBX 3,460 ($43.46), with a volume of 100108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,460 ($43.46).

TBC Bank Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,183.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,930.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($412,665.66). Corporate insiders own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

