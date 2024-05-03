TD Cowen Raises GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $24.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get GeneDx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WGS

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $837,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.