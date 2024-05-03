TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.07. TechPrecision shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 29,704 shares changing hands.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TechPrecision

TechPrecision Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechPrecision Co. ( NASDAQ:TPCS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision makes up approximately 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 4.51% of TechPrecision as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.