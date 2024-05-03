Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 385,265 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $9,837,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

