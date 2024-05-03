Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $869.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.