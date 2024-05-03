Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 74.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

