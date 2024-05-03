Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $118.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

THC opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

