TFI International Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a 52 week low of $102.94 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

