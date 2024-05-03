TFI International Inc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
