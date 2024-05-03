TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 7,433 call options.
In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 164.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 850,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,286,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.41 and a beta of 2.33.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
