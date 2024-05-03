The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $970.84

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.84 ($12.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($12.64). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.64), with a volume of 119,365 shares trading hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 970.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 883.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £347.85 million, a P/E ratio of -437.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger Yates bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £48,450 ($60,859.19). In related news, insider Roger Yates bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £48,450 ($60,859.19). Also, insider Nicola Shepherd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,010 ($12,573.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,000 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

