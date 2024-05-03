The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

