The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

