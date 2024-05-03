The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Brian J. Comstock Sells 10,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

