The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Further Reading

