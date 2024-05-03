The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $125,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,081 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.70%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

