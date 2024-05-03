The Lion Electric Company Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.31 million.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEV stock opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.62.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.