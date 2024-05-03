The Lion Electric Company Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.31 million.
Shares of LEV stock opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.62.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
