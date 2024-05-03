Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,068,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,901,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

